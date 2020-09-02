As the Lionel Messi transfer saga rages on, there still hasn't been any official movement with the Barcelona superstar wanting out after the roughest season he's experienced at the club. On Wednesday, his father and agent, Jorge Messi, arrived in Spain for talks with Barcelona with his son's future up in the air.

With reported interest from Manchester City and PSG, and with the player failing to show up for coronavirus testing and training, this feels like a crucial week when it comes to Messi's future. Both La Liga and the Premier League are set to begin on Sept. 12.

Jorge Messi was interviewed briefly by Spanish TV program El Chiringuito upon exiting a taxi. He has a meeting set with Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu.

The reported asked, "How do you see the situation?"

"Difficult," Jorge Messi said.

The reporter then asked, "Difficult for him to stay?"

He responded with "yes."

Jorge Messi went on to say he doesn't know what will happen, while also saying he doesn't know if Manchester City is an option. Jorge Messi also said he has not spoken with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

It is unclear how that meeting with the Barca president went, but reports have gone as far as detailing what Jorge Messi had for lunch in the sit down. Yes, seriously.

Rigatoni must mean that the Messi family have Italy on their minds. If he wanted his son to go play in England, surely he would have ordered something similar to fish and chips, right? All joking aside, every little part of this saga will dissected and over-analyzed. Patience will be needed, as Barca aim to keep the player and save their immediate future.

A move to City would make them the clear favorites to win next season's Champions League, but pulling off the financial part of a move like this would be tricky. Messi's buyout clause is 700 million euros.