As the Lionel Messi transfer saga rages on, there still has not been any official movement from Barcelona. The superstar made it clear last week that he wants out of Barca after the roughest season he's experienced at the club. On Wednesday, the club decided it won't negotiate his exit and even offered a two-year contract, according to Cope. That came after a meeting between club president Josep Bartomeu and Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi.

With reported interest from Manchester City and PSG, and with Messi failing to show up for coronavirus testing and training, this feels like a crucial week when it comes to Messi's future. Both La Liga and the Premier League are set to begin on Sept. 12.

Bartomeu not wanting to negotiate and then offering a two-year contract extension seems like an interesting tactic that probably won't work.

Jorge Messi was interviewed briefly by Spanish TV program El Chiringuito upon exiting a taxi before the meeting.

The reported asked, "How do you see the situation?"

"Difficult," Jorge Messi said.

The reporter then asked, "Difficult for him to stay?"

He responded with "yes."

Jorge Messi went on to say he doesn't know what will happen, while also saying he doesn't know if Manchester City is an option. Jorge Messi also said he has not spoken with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

A move to City would make them the clear favorites to win next season's Champions League, but pulling off the financial part of a move like this would be tricky. Messi's buyout clause is 700 million euros.