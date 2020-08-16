Watch Now: Highlights: Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich ( 6:11 )

Lionel Messi wants out at Barcelona following their 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, according to journalist Marcelo Bechler. The 33-year-old Argentine superstar's contract is set to expire next summer, but Bechler says, citing club sources, that Messi wants to leave now.

That will put clubs with the biggest financial resources -- such as Manchester City, PSG and Juventus -- on high alert.

Messi hasn't spoken publicly after the loss to Bayern Munich, but such a decision wouldn't be all that shocking. However, we've seen Messi say he would retire from the Argentine national team on two occasions before coming back. His future at Barcelona has been up in the air for a while now, and contract talks stalled in July.

CBS Sports will have more on this story as it develops.