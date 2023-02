The Best FIFA Football awards took place in Paris on Monday night and as expected, Lionel Messi took home Best FIFA Men's Player honors after leading his national team to World Cup glory in December. He beat out two French players, PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's superstar forward Karim Benzema.

Elsewhere, Alex Morgan could not claim Best FIFA Women's Player as it went to Alexia Putellas of Spain and Barcelona for a second consecutive year, while Argentina men's national team coach Lionel Scaloni and England women's national team coach Sarina Weigman both took home the top coaching honors. Scaloni led Argentina to the Copa America and World Cup titles while Weigman led England to glory at the Euros.

Here are all of the winners:

Best FIFA Men's Player

Lionel Messi (Argentina, PSG)



Best FIFA Women's Player

Alexia Putellas ( Spain , Barcelona )

FIFA Puskas Award finalists

Marcin Oleksy ( Poland ): Warta Poznan vs. Stal Rzeszow

Best FIFA Men's Coach finalists

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)



Best FIFA Women's Coach finalists

Sarina Weigman (England)



Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper finalists

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa )

Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper finalists

Mary Earps (England, Manchester United )



FIFPRO Men's World 11

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium) Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/Bayern Munich, Portugal), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/Bayern Munich, Portugal), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands) Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ Manchester United, Brazil), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Casemiro (Real Madrid/ Manchester United, Brazil), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia) Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund/Manchester City, Norway,) Kylian Mbappe, (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

FIFPRO Women's World 11

Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyonnais, Chile)

Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyonnais, Chile) Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Barcelona, England), Mapi Leon (Barcelona, Spain), Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais, France), Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Barcelona, England), Mapi Leon (Barcelona, Spain), Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyonnais, France), Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England) Midfielders: Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, Germany), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain), Keira Walsh (Manchester City Barcelona, England)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, Germany), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain), Keira Walsh (Manchester City Barcelona, England) Forwards: Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/San Diego Wave, USA), Beth Mead (Arsenal, England)

FIFA Fan Award

Argentina national team fans



FIFA Fair Play winner