Lionel Messi may not have capped the season the way that he would've wanted to with an MLS Cup title, but he has become the league MVP following a strong season. It was a close vote to beat out Cucho Hernandez of the Columbus Crew that was determined by players, club staff and media to win the award. His 36 goal contributions during the season helped Messi beat out his teammate Luis Suarez to secure the award, while leading Inter Miami to a new regular season points record of 74 and won the Supporters' Shield for the highest points tally during the season.

Messi's goal contributions were the fifth most in league history, even though he only logged 1,485 minutes due to missing time with an ankle injury that he sustained on international duty with Argentina during the Copa America. When Messi played, Inter Miami went 12-6-1 averaging 2.68 goals per game compared to collecting three losses without their talisman in the lineup.

Messi was named Player of the Matchday six times and Player of the Month twice, becoming only the third player ever to be named Player of the Matchday six times alongside Carlos Vela and Jason Kreis. Messi becomes the first player in Inter Miami history to be named MVP, having helped lead the team to new heights with his presence.

While there's room to improve next season after getting knocked out during the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs, Messi and new manager Javier Mascherano will be ready to get to work. But before that, let's take a look at his season highlights:

Sealing the points record with a hat trick

Against the New England Revolution, Messi came off the bench with the match already handily in Miami's favor, but he wouldn't let that stop him from putting a stamp on the affair. In only 33 minutes Messi was able to secure a hat trick off the bench to end the season on the strongest note possible with an impressive performance. That was Messi's fifth game with multiple goals this season, but his first hat trick of the year. He also added an assist in that performance.

Hitting the high fives with assists

In a 6-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls Messi had a hand in all six goals scoring one goal and assisting the other five during the clash. That five assists was a league record as were the six goal contributions. Both were also personal bests for his illustrious career. it would've been impressive enough for him to do this in a full 90 minutes, but again, Messi was able to accomplish this feat in only a half of play.

Pushing the Herons to roar past Nashville SC

Messi constantly set the standard for what Inter Miami did even if they fell behind in games. Nashville SC scored only two minutes into their match against Miami before Messi leveled it up in the 11th minute. He'd then assist Sergio Busquets scoring in the 38th minute before registering a brace and adding an insurance goal later in the match. There aren't many players who did more than Messi when given space during the season and that's one of the reasons why he's the MVP.