New Inter Miami manager Cristian Gonzalez couldn't have asked for a better start to life with the club, winning a trophy in his first match as Inter Miami won the Campeones Cup, defeating Cruz Azul 2-0. A rare header from Lionel Messi helped the Argentine score his 100th goal for the club, the same way that he scored his first goal, against the Mexican side. Casemiro added the insurance goal as rain fell over the Nu Stadium, scoring his fourth goal in his last five starts for the club. This also christens their new home with its first trophy since opening in April of 2026.

The Campeones Cup pits the reigning MLS Cup and Liga MX champions against each other to determine the best team from the two leagues. This is the first time that an MLS side have won the competition since New York City FC defeated Atlas in 2022, and it's the first time ever that Inter Miami have lifted the Campeones Cup. Failing to win in their last three matches, drawing them all, this is an important moment for Inter Miami despite not coming with points in the MLS table.

The need to start off this new era on the right foot and Luis Suarez coming back into the lineup has made a difference alongside Messi and German Berterame. While Berterame hasn't been the goal scorer that he was expected to be since coming from Monterrey in Liga MX, his work rate has helped Miami defend from the front.

In scoring his 100 goals for Inter Miami, Messi has quite a breakdown: 69 came with his left foot, nine with his right, 10 from free kicks, six from headers, five from penalty kicks, and even one with his chest. There aren't enough words to show how Messi is one of one, but you have to appreciate each time that we get to see the Argentine cook on a soccer pitch as he lifts the 49th trophy of his career.

It's not all smiles as Facundo Mora left with an injury in the 75th minute. Already missing Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan had to be subbed in to see out the rest of the game as Cruz Azul grew into things. But a header from Casemiro would wipe that all away as Miami added another trophy to their coffers with Messi. The Herons haven't seen a season with Messi where they haven't won a trophy, winning the Leagues Cup, Supporters' Shield, MLS Cup, and now the Campeones Cup.

Of course, this is far from over as now that Miami's winless streak is over, they'll want to get back on the right foot to defend their MLS Cup title. Nashville SC may be in the driver's seat to win the Eastern Conference in the regular season, but it's still anyone's guess who will take home the MLS Cup, and the Herons will certainly have a say in the playoffs.

"This brings a lot of confidence to us throughout the group, and we know that once you get the taste of one trophy, you definitely want to push for more," Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair said about the trophy following the match. "Because the expectation isn't just one, it's to go and win multiple [trophies]."

Next up, the Herons will stay at home facing San Diego FC with a chance to secure three more points and continue the strong start to the Gonzalez era after also securing their first clean sheet in 12 matches in all competitions.