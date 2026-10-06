Lionel Messi's Argentina farewell: Live updates as soccer legend says goodbye to international play

It's the end of an era as Lionel Messi will play his final game for Argentina on Tuesday -- for real this time ... we think. He has won everything that there is to win, leading Argentina to dynasty status while capturing the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, and capturing that elusive World Cup in between. For a country known for iconic number 10s, he has been able to fill Diego Maradona's shoes which seemed like an impossible feat, and it will be fascinating to see what comes next for that shirt with the team, as plenty will vie for it.

But facing Benin isn't about any of that; it's about honoring Messi as he retires from the national team. He has 207 caps for the team while scoring 125 goals and assisting 60 more. Given the opposition, it would be a shock if he doesn't add to that in his 208th and final cap. At 39, he'll still play for Inter Miami, but this is about ending his international career on the right foot while he can still go out on top. This week has shown quite a contrast in that with Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portuguese national team, but as Rosario pays tribute to Messi with a 38-meter Argentina shirt saying "Gracias," it's something that shows just how much larger than life Messi's legacy is. There will surely be plenty of emotions during the game as international soccer won't be the same without Messi, but the future is still bright with stars like Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Erling Haaland ready to fight for the top spot in the global game.

How to watch Argentina vs. Benin

Date: Tuesday, October 6 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Monumental -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

Live stream: ViX

Odds: Argentina -20000; Draw +3000; Benin +6000