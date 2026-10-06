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Lionel Messi's Argentina farewell: Live updates as soccer legend says goodbye to international play

Messi will play his final match for the Argentine national team on Tuesday night in Buenos Aires, capping an incredible international career that includes a World Cup title and two Copa America crowns

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It's the end of an era as Lionel Messi will play his final game for Argentina on Tuesday -- for real this time ... we think. He has won everything that there is to win, leading Argentina to dynasty status while capturing the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, and capturing that elusive World Cup in between. For a country known for iconic number 10s, he has been able to fill Diego Maradona's shoes which seemed like an impossible feat, and it will be fascinating to see what comes next for that shirt with the team, as plenty will vie for it.

But facing Benin isn't about any of that; it's about honoring Messi as he retires from the national team. He has 207 caps for the team while scoring 125 goals and assisting 60 more. Given the opposition, it would be a shock if he doesn't add to that in his 208th and final cap. At 39, he'll still play for Inter Miami, but this is about ending his international career on the right foot while he can still go out on top. This week has shown quite a contrast in that with Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portuguese national team, but as Rosario pays tribute to Messi with a 38-meter Argentina shirt saying "Gracias," it's something that shows just how much larger than life Messi's legacy is. There will surely be plenty of emotions during the game as international soccer won't be the same without Messi, but the future is still bright with stars like Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Erling Haaland ready to fight for the top spot in the global game.

How to watch Argentina vs. Benin 

Date: Tuesday, October 6 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Estadio Monumental -- Buenos Aires, Argentina
Live stream: ViX 
Odds: Argentina -20000; Draw +3000; Benin +6000

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The lineup is in

Agustin Giay will be the player to step in for Molina as the only player not to be involved in the 2022 World Cup final. No pressure for the young Palmieras man.

Argentina starting XI: Emi Martínez, Giay, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Tagliafico, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez

Chuck Booth
October 6, 2026, 10:53 PM
Oct. 06, 2026, 6:53 pm EDT
 
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Argentina will also wear special jerseys for the match

Chuck Booth
October 6, 2026, 10:42 PM
Oct. 06, 2026, 6:42 pm EDT
 
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A walk down memory lane

Chuck Booth
October 6, 2026, 10:18 PM
Oct. 06, 2026, 6:18 pm EDT
 
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We've got Messi in the sky

There's the Messi shirt on the ground in Rosario, but how about one in the air too as the national team makes their way to the stadium.

Chuck Booth
October 6, 2026, 10:07 PM
Oct. 06, 2026, 6:07 pm EDT
 
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Hello and welcome

It's almost time as the starting XI is expected to be the same form the 2022 World Cup, except for Molina who wasn't allowed to travel to the game alongside Paulo Dybala by Roma. It's sure to be an emotional night of soccer in Argentina.

Chuck Booth
October 6, 2026, 10:03 PM
Oct. 06, 2026, 6:03 pm EDT
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