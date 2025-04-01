Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has been banned from protecting the Inter Miami star on the pitch during the team's matches going forward.

Cheuko, who was a former Navy SEAL, had gained notoriety after videos were posted on social media showing him keeping an eye on the crowd. He was attempting to stop fans from running onto the pitch and potentially getting too close to the global superstar.

Instead of Cheuko watching Messi's back on the pitch, Major League Soccer made the decision to oversee all of match day security. Now Cheuko will only be protecting Messi in the locker room and in mixed zones.

"They don't allow me to be on the field anymore," Cheuko told Spanish media. "I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch.

"I came to the USA and in just 20 months, 16 people have already done so. There's a huge problem here. I'm not the problem. Let me help Messi."

Cheuko stated that he will still work on Messi's personal security teams outside of the MLS stadiums throughout the season.

Messi recently began his third season as a member of Inter Miami.