You might not find a country in the world with more heated club rivalries in the game of soccer than Argentina. But this? This is taking it to another level. From Boca Juniors vs. River Plate to Lanus vs. Banfield, there's an intensity and an inherent hatred that runs deep in the culture. Newell's Old Boys of Rosario, Argentina, Lionel Messi's boyhood club, decided to rewrite what's normal after suspending six youth players for taking a picture with a player of rival club Rosario Central.

According to Ole, six boys from youth teams were suspended for three months by the club for taking a picture with Rosario Central's Ignacio Malcorra. Newell's and Rosario Central play in the Clasico Rosarino, one of the country's great rivalries.

They also had their scholarships to the club school taken away. The club acknowledged that the photo was taken at the request of some of the parents of the children, who then sent the picture via WhatsApp before the club got word.

The kids attend Escuela de Fútbol Infantil Malvinas Argentinas, the same school Messi and Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni attended.

Carlos Panciroli, former club captain and director of the school, said the decision was taken in agreement with the parents.

"The kids are the victims because the photo was generated by their parents. This decision is an internal corrective to prevent these mistakes of uploading photos from being repeated. Everyone can do what they want, but not with Newell's gear. We must respect the crest, the jersey, and that's why we had to set a precedent," he said, per Clarin.