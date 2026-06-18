Lionel Messi's family confirms Argentina star's father is going through health-related issues

Lionel Messi's stunning hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 opening World Cup victory over Algeria on June 17 saw the superstar get uncharacteristically emotional when celebrating, prompting speculation as to why the characteristically tough and focused player would let his guard down a bit in a group stage game.

After the opening match, Messi touched on the topic but did not go into detail.

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days," Messi said after the game.

"But I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me ‌a ⁠lot of strength to help me get through it."

The reason is likely related to the health issues his father is facing, with the family confirming the situation on Thursday.

The Messi family announces that Jorge is going through a health situation. At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably given his current condition. In light of the versions, rumors and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express their profound discomfort at the lack of sensitivity, respect and scruples with which some individuals have treated a strictly private and family matter. The family also wishes to clarify that only their closest family members have real and accurate information about Jorge's condition. Therefore, any version, statement or information that does not come from the family itself and their corresponding channels should not be considered valid or truthful. In moments like this, we ask for responsibility, prudence and humanity. A person's health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest. We sincerely thank everyone for the expressions of affection, respect and concern received, and we ask that Jorge's privacy, confidentiality and intimacy — and that of his entire family — be preserved during this process. Any relevant updates will be communicated in due course by the family and the corresponding channels. Thank you for your understanding.

Jorge Messi manages his son's vast commercial interests, acts as his agent and is 68 years old.

On the pitch, Messi's three goals against Algeria resulted in his first hat trick at a World Cup. It also brought him to 16 World Cup goals, tied for most all time along with German Miroslav Klose, while also seeing him double up Cristiano Ronaldo's career total of eight World Cup goals.

Argentina return to action on Monday against Austria at 1 p.m. ET.