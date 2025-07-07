The future of Lionel Messi is not decided yet, but it's a topic on the minds of many. The Argentinian soccer star has a contract with Inter Miami until December of this year, and he's now exploring all the options for his future, including the possibility of extending his contract with the MLS side. The upcoming season will be an important one for Messi as he will be heading into what is expected to be his last World Cup as a soccer player.

After winning the 2022 edition in Qatar with Argentina in the thrilling final against France, Messi is expected to play his last ever World Cup next year in the 2026 edition that will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. At Inter Miami, Messi recorded 31 goals and 22 assists in 38 MLS regular-season games and won the 2024 league MVP award. He also scored seven goals and provided two assists in nine Concacaf Champions Cup matches.

Let's now take a look at the details and all the options for the future Messi, as of today:

Inter Miami's contract latest

Inter Miami are working to sign an extension with Messi, who joined the MLS team in the summer of 2023 in what was one of the most outstanding moves in the recent history of the sport. The Argentinian star completely changed the history of the team and the league itself, winning the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup followed by the 2024 Supporters' Shield, earning a league record for most points in a single season, and they also played the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

In 2023, he signed a two-and-a-half year Designated-Player contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season, and according to multiple reports, both parties are in talks to extend the deal, as Inter Miami would like to have Messi playing in their new stadium, the Miami Freedom Park, which is expected to be inaugurated ahead of the 2026 season.

The MLS side are also in talks with Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who can also potentially affect the future of Messi. Despite the reports, staying in the United States in the same year as the World Cup would make sense for the player, but it would also be crucial for the league itself.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said the club is willing to offer Messi a new deal, adding, "I previously said that my wish, my dream, would be for the number 10 to inaugurate our new stadium in March. This is a decision that rests on Messi. We wish for Messi to finish his career here. I said a few months ago that we should have news in the summer about that but hopefully it will be as soon as possible."

Saudi Arabia links

As there are doubts on the future of Messi in the United States, the Saudi Pro League immediately emerged as another strong candidate for the future of the former Barcelona and PSG player, as the league refocuses its efforts on Messi, according to L'Equipe. The Saudi fund PIF, which also sponsored the Club World Cup and controls the Saudi Pro League, one would imagine, would love the idea of getting Messi over to the Middle East after failing to do so the first time.

For sure, if Messi decides to leave MLS and Inter Miami, the Saudi teams are expected to become a potentially strong destination for his last years as a soccer player before retiring, as they would probably make the best financial efforts to have both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi playing in the same league. But would he really want to leave Miami and make another big move after doing so just a couple years before?

A comeback to Barcelona?

When we talk about Messi, the Barcelona option is always there. Of course, we are not talking about something concrete that can potentially happen, as there are no signals about a deal taking place, but seeing Messi playing again for Barcelona, especially after what happened in the summer of 2021 when he basically had to leave due to the financial situation of the club, would be fantastic. Barcelona have failed to sign Nico Williams, as the Spanish winger has decided to extend his deal with Athletic Club, and they are now expected to approach Liverpool's Luis Diaz. However, if they aren't able to sign him, can Messi become an option for one last dance with the club of his life?