With Lionel Messi on the verge of joining Inter Miami, the world is being taken by storm as MLS is close to landing one of the best players to ever grace a soccer field for a critical part of their season. While the Herons are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference on only 15 points, they're only six points off of a playoff spot with rumors swirling that MLS Cup-winning manager Tata Martino could be the man to fill their coaching vacancy.

Due to that, it should come as no surprise that belief is rising that they can win MLS Cup but their future odds to win the league are quickly changing. After being at 200-1 to win the league on Tuesday night, the Herons are now down to 50-1 odds at the time of writing courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Here are the latest odds:

Who will win the Championship?

LAFC 4/1

FC Cincinnati 9/2

Philadelphia Union 13/2

Nashville SC 15/2

New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders 12/1

St. Louis City 13/1

Atlanta United 18/1

Columbus Crew 28/1

San Jose Earthquakes 30/1

Orlando City 30/1

FC Dallas 33/1

D.C. United and Austin FC 35/1

New York City FC and Vancouver Whitecaps 45/1

Inter Miami and Minnesota United 50/1

Toronto FC 60/1



Houston Dynamo and NY Red Bulls 75/1



Portland Timbers and Charlotte FC 80/1

Sporting Kansas City, CF Montreal, LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake 100/1

Colorado Rapids and Chicago Fire 250/1

With the impending confirmation of Messi's move, those odds will only continue to drop and MLS Cup isn't even the only tournament that this team could win. They're still in the U.S. Open Cup where they'll face the Birmingham Leigon on Tuesday on CBS Sports Golazo and they'll also be in the Leagues Cup, a new tournament that pits MLS sides against Liga MX ones while also having a Concacaf Champions League qualification spot on the line.

Miami will kick off that tournament at home at DRV Pink Stadium on July 2 against Cruz Azul. With Messi supporting Josef Martinez and Leonardo Campana, anything is possible.