Things will look a little different for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami next season. After Sergio Busquets announced his retirement at the end of the season, Jordi Alba will follow, hanging up his boots before the calendar year is up. The Herons have already qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs, so they will have a chance to send the duo off on a high note by winning the first MLS Cup in club history.

As the Herons look to open Miami Freedom Park next season, Lionel Messi is still expected to be at the club despite not yet being under contract past this season, but the Messi and friends moniker is beginning to dwindle. They have a purchase option to keep Rodrigo De Paul on a designated player contract, which could be triggered to fill the void that will be left by Busquets. They have also been linked to adding Sergio Reguilon as a free agent, which would fill the starting left back role but also provide quite a different look to the club.

"This has been a thoughtful decision I've considered for a long time. I feel it's the right moment to begin a new personal chapter and fully enjoy time with my family after so many demanding years in professional football," Alba said in a statement. "I'm very happy with my time at Inter Miami and truly grateful for the support of the fans and for having been part of the team's successes, sharing special moments in the Club's growth. Now my goal is to finish the season in the best possible way, giving my all in the playoffs."

With Major League Soccer being a league with a salary cap, this is a squeeze that was expected to come as the Herons have had to make significant sales to keep their star players, but after the trio all joined the club in 2023, Messi will now be the last one standing.

They've taken Miami to the next level as a club in MLS, winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and setting a new single-season points record en route to winning the 2024 Supporters' Shield, but MLS Cup has been one trophy that has eluded the Herons so far. They have another chance to win it this season, although getting knocked out in the first round to Atlanta United last season will still hang over the club until they take the pitch and move on in the playoffs.

Bringing one more trophy to Miami would be a fitting end to an illustrious career for Alba, because while this story may be ending, it isn't finished being written.