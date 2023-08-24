This year's U.S. Open Cup final between Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo next month is set to take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and not Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas had hinted about the possibility of playing Hard Rock but the club announced on Wednesday night after advancing to the final that tickets would go on sale, listing DRV PNK Stadium as the venue. DRV PNK Stadium seats 21,000 while Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, seats over 64,000 for football games.

Miami clinched their first appearance in the Open Cup final after beating FC Cincinnati in a penalty shootout on Wednesday. The spot kicks came after a dramatic 3-3 game in which Cincinnati were up 2-1 until the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time when Leonardo Campana scored the equalizer. Messi assisted the two goals scored in regular time, both of which were scored by Campana.

Houston, meanwhile, advanced to the final for the first time since 2018 after beating Real Salt Lake 3-1 after 120 minutes. The game was 1-1 after 90 minutes, but the Dynamo scored twice through Adalberto Carrasquilla and Luis Caicedo in extra time to secure victory.

The Open Cup final allows Miami the chance to win their second trophy of the season after taking home the Leagues Cup on Saturday when they defeated Nashville SC on penalties. The Leagues Cup is the first-ever title for Miami, which played their first game in 2020.

The U.S. Open Cup final will take place on Sept. 27 and will be available to watch on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.