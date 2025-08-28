Lionel Messi was once again the star of the show for Inter Miami, scoring a second-half brace to ensure his side would come out with a 3-1 win over Orlando City on Wednesday, booking the Herons' spot in the Leagues Cup final in the process.

Miami were second-best in a first half that saw Orlando outshoot them eight to five, paying the price with Marco Pasalic's goal in the first minute of stoppage time before the break. Javier Mascherano's side were much more aggressive in the second half, limiting Orlando to zero shots, though the match finally tilted in their favor when David Brekalo was sent off after conceding a penalty in the 75th minute.

It paved the way for Messi's brace, the first goal coming via a penalty that he simply slotted into the right side of the net. It was his fifth shot of the match but his first on target – though it would not be his last.

Messi added a second goal to his account 11 minutes later, one that gave Miami a long-awaited lead. Messi received the ball near the edge of the penalty area and quickly played it to Jordi Alba on his left, who almost immediately returned the favor. From there, Messi struck the ball with his left foot from close range, easily getting past Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

The Argentina international also played a role in Miami's third goal in the first minute of stoppage time, playing a long pass to Alba from near the halfway line, setting up Alba to assist Telasco Segovia's goal.

Miami will play either the LA Galaxy or the Seattle Sounders on Sunday in the Leagues Cup final, which is expected to take place on the west coast.

Inter Miami's quest for trophies

Miami return to the Leagues Cup final for the first time since 2023, with Messi playing his first matches for the club during that year's competition. The Herons went on to win the competition and lift the club's first-ever title, following that up with a trip to the 2023 U.S. Open Cup final and then lifting MLS' Supporters Shield in 2024. It is an impressive haul for Messi and company, reversing course for a young club with little history of success before the World Cup winner's arrival, even if MLS Cup still eludes them and remains a priority for the 2025 season.

The Leagues Cup, though, carries its own weight. By reaching the final, Miami have guaranteed themselves a spot in the 2026 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup, with the Leagues Cup's top three teams qualifying automatically for the competition. The continental prize is also of importance to Miami, who went to the semifinals in 2025 before losing 5-1 on aggregate to fellow MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.