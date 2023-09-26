Lionel Messi is still racking up titles at the age of 36 to further underline his legendary status in the game at both club and international level. The past 12 months alone have seen him lift the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, notch his second consecutive Ligue 1 title in France and add Inter Miami's historic first trophy in the Leagues Cup.

Although there will ultimately be an end to Messi and his greatness, it does not appear to be about to happen given that the South American and his Miami teammates could win the US Open Cup this Wednsday (Make sure to catch the match on CBS Sports Network). From four credited UEFA Champions League titles to 12 topflight league wins, one Copa America to seven Copa del Rey successes and an Olympic gold medal, Messi has pretty much won it all.

We take a look at his top 10 trophy triumphs and their significance in terms of arguably the most storied career of any player in the history of soccer.

10: Leagues Cup (2023)

On its own, the Leagues Cup would not normally get anywhere close to a list also containing Champions League, World Cup, Copa America, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Copa del Rey titles. However, Messi directly contributed to Inter Miami's historic first piece of silverware by top scoring on his way to leading Tata Martino's side to continental qualification via a penalty shootout final win over Nashville SC. Should Messi add a second trophy to the cabinet just months later, it would be a significant double success worthy of note which could yet be crowned with the MLS Cup should he and his Herons teammates qualify for the playoffs.

9: FIFA Club World Cup (2009)

We might never see Messi return to his native Argentina to play for his beloved Newell's Old Boys but we did see him in action against Argentine side Estudiantes in the 2009 FIFA Club World Cup final when he scored in a 2-1 win. Although the Club World Cup's importance is up for debate now that it is being reformatted, the idea is that it crowns an undisputed best club in the world which was certainly the case when Messi's Barca won it in 2009 off the back of a stunning Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey treble.

8: FIFA World Youth Championship (2005)

Argentina's 2-1 win over Nigeria in the Netherlands nearly 20 years ago put Messi and his Albiceleste teammates on the radar of the wider soccer world. His two penalties and top scorer showing secured the title for a squad which also featured Sergio Aguero, Ezequiel Garay and Fernando Gago. The quartet would go on to form the group which won Olympic gold just three years later but the formative success was this one at Galgenwaard Stadion in Utrecht.

7: Champions League (2015)

Of the three Champions League successes that Messi featured heavily in, this was the one in which he arguably played the smallest role in, with no goals or assists as Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar scored the goals as Barcelona beat Juventus 3-1 in Berlin. However, as well as being the Argentina international's final UCL triumph to date, it was also his second as part of a major treble made up of Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey victories -- enough to bring him his first Ballon d'Or win in three years and fifth overall.

6: La Liga (2019)

Messi's final La Liga success with Barca came off the back of a league and Copa del Rey double with the South American top scoring in consecutive seasons to go out with a flourish. The Blaugrana were not the same force by then and many of Messi's teammates and friends were either gone or past their best, but the legendary figure continued to bring success to Camp Nou despite their continental difficulties.

5: Olympic Gold (2008)

If the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship put Messi personally on the radar, the China success -- also against Nigeria -- was a breakout moment for Argentina's entire talent pool. Angel Di Maria was the hero in the final scoring the only goal against the Olympic Eagles in Beijing while Aguero and Ezequiel Lavezzi had also featured heavily en route to the final. Juan Roman Riquelme masterfully pulled the strings as one of the Albiceleste's over-23 players along with Javier Mascherano and Nicolas Pareja but the tournament was remembered mainly for Messi, Di Maria and Aguero's heroics.

4: Champions League (2009)

The first of two Champions League finals against a very good Manchester United side which featured Cristiano Ronaldo just before he joined Real Madrid in what would start the battle between the two best players in the game on either side of the Clasico divide. Barcelona won 2-0 with Messi adding to an early Samuel Eto'o goal to secure the trophy in Rome as part of the first major treble of the Argentinian's career. It also played a part in his maiden Ballon d'Or triumph as well as a run of three straight La Liga titles which made more than made up for being injured in the 2006 final win over Arsenal which he is credited for despite not featuring.

3: Copa America (2021)

After multiple frustrations with Argentina at international level, it looked as if Messi's moment of glory would never come with his country. Four goals as part of a Copa America success which was crowned with a final win over Brazil in Rio de Janeiro looked as if it might be the pinnacle for Messi's Albiceleste. Di Maria was once again the game winner although Messi had done much of the work in topping Group A and success came at the expense of Neymar who he was about to be reunited with in Paris having spent much of the tournament as a free agent with his Barca future up in the air.

2: Champions League (2011)

Messi's third Champions League win and second against United came at Wembley Stadium in London with a 3-1 success which saw him score the second goal against a Ronaldo-less Red Devils side. It was the final strike of a 12-goal haul in the competition and he was the undisputed man of the match in the final itself. Messi kept up his run of four consecutive Ballon d'Or titles as part of Barca's La Liga and Champions League double this year as his rivalry with Real's Ronaldo was taking shape.

1: World Cup (2022)

Unsurprisingly, Messi and Argentina's FIFA World Cup success in Qatar tops the list in terms of trophies won for its sheer importance alone. Previously considered the only thing truly missing to complete his legacy, Messi's Albiceleste side beat France in Lusail in a pulsating encounter which needed penalties to crown the South Americans. PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe scored three times and successfully converted his penalty while Messi netted twice as well as that man Di Maria before also scoring from the spot. Mbappe did finish with the golden boot with eight goals to Messi's seven overall but it was the absolute high point of an already distinguished career which should see Argentina look to defend their title partially on U.S. soil come 2026 at which point Messi could still be playing.