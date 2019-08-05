Live soccer on TV: How to stream Premier League, MLS, friendlies and more
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:
All times are U.S./Eastern
Monday, August 5
Superliga
Arsenal vs Godoy Cruz, 8:10 p.m. on TyC Sports
Championship
Huddersfield Town vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Tuesday, August 6
League Cup
Portsmouth vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
