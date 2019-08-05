Live soccer on TV: How to stream Premier League, MLS, friendlies and more

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:



All times are U.S./Eastern

Monday, August 5

Superliga

Arsenal vs Godoy Cruz, 8:10 p.m. on TyC Sports

Championship

Huddersfield Town vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

Tuesday, August 6

League Cup

Portsmouth vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+

