Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days from all over the world, with UEFA Champions League and Europa League action back in August.

All times are U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Wolfsburg, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access (Shakhtar leads 2-1 through leg 1)

Copenhagen vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access (Istanbul leads 1-0 through leg 1)

Manchester United vs. LASK, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (United leads 5-0 through leg 1)

Inter Milan vs. Getafe, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (single elimination)

Thursday, Aug. 6

Sevilla vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access (single elimination)

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access (Leverkusen leads 3-1 through leg 1)

Basel vs. Frankfurt, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (Basel leads 3-0 through leg 1)

Wolves vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (Wolves lead on away goals 1-1 through leg 1)