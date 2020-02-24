Live soccer streams, how to watch on TV, online: Champions League, Premier League, La Liga and more

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Real Madrid vs. Levante highlights the afternoon slate as Los Blancos look to get back into first place following Barcelona's 5-0 win over Eibar.



All times are U.S./Eastern

Monday, Feb. 24

Premier League

Liverpool vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. on NBCSN

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Champions League

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on Galavision

Barcelona vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. on TNT and UniMas

CONCACAF Champions League

Atlanta United vs. Montagua, 8 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Champions League

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. on TNT and UniMas

Lyon vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. on Galavision

CONCACAF Champions League

NYCFC vs. San Carlos, 6 p.m. on FS2

Tigres vs. Alianza, 8 p.m. on TUDN

Montreal Impact vs. Saprissa, 8 p.m. on FS2

America vs. Comunicaciones, 10 p.m. on FS2

Thursday, Feb. 27

Europa League

Porto vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m on TUDN

Manchester United vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. on UniMas

Arsenal vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m. on TUDN

Friday, Feb. 28

Premier League

Norwich City vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN