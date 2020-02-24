Live soccer streams, how to watch on TV, online: Champions League, Premier League, La Liga and more
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Real Madrid vs. Levante highlights the afternoon slate as Los Blancos look to get back into first place following Barcelona's 5-0 win over Eibar.
All times are U.S./Eastern
Monday, Feb. 24
Premier League
Liverpool vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. on NBCSN
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Champions League
Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on Galavision
Barcelona vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. on TNT and UniMas
CONCACAF Champions League
Atlanta United vs. Montagua, 8 p.m. on FS1
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Champions League
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. on TNT and UniMas
Lyon vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. on Galavision
CONCACAF Champions League
NYCFC vs. San Carlos, 6 p.m. on FS2
Tigres vs. Alianza, 8 p.m. on TUDN
Montreal Impact vs. Saprissa, 8 p.m. on FS2
America vs. Comunicaciones, 10 p.m. on FS2
Thursday, Feb. 27
Europa League
Porto vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m on TUDN
Manchester United vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. on UniMas
Arsenal vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m. on TUDN
Friday, Feb. 28
Premier League
Norwich City vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN
