Live soccer TV and stream schedule: MLS, Africa Cup of Nations, International Champions Cup

Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television

All times are U.S./Eastern

Monday, July 15
Friendly
Colorado Rapids vs. Arsenal, 9 p.m. on Altitude Sports

Tuesday, July 16
ICC
Fiorentina vs. Chivas, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Wednesday, July 17
ICC
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Copa do Brasil
Atletico Mineiro vs. Cruzeiro, 6:15 p.m. on Fox Soccer Plus
Flamengo vs. Atletico PR, 8:30 p.m. on Fox Soccer Plus

Thursday, July 18
MLS
Cincinnati vs. DC United, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Portland Timbers vs. Orlando CIty, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, July 19
MLS
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, 10 p.m. on ESPN

AFCON final
Senegal vs. Algeria, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Friendly
Liverpool vs. Dortmund, 8 p.m. on TNT

Saturday, July 20
ICC
Man. United vs. Inter, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN2
Benfica vs. Chivas, 4 p.m. on ESPN
Arsenal vs. Fiorentina, 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Liga MX
America vs. Monterrey, 8 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Sunday, July 21
MLS
Atlanta vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m. on ESPN
Orlando City vs. New York RB, 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. on FS1

ICC
Juventus vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN2

Friendly
Liverpool vs. Sevilla, 6 p.m. on B/R Live

