Live soccer TV and stream schedule: MLS, Africa Cup of Nations, International Champions Cup
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:
All times are U.S./Eastern
Monday, July 15
Friendly
Colorado Rapids vs. Arsenal, 9 p.m. on Altitude Sports
Tuesday, July 16
ICC
Fiorentina vs. Chivas, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Wednesday, July 17
ICC
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, 11 p.m. on ESPN2
Copa do Brasil
Atletico Mineiro vs. Cruzeiro, 6:15 p.m. on Fox Soccer Plus
Flamengo vs. Atletico PR, 8:30 p.m. on Fox Soccer Plus
Thursday, July 18
MLS
Cincinnati vs. DC United, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Portland Timbers vs. Orlando CIty, 10 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, July 19
MLS
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, 10 p.m. on ESPN
AFCON final
Senegal vs. Algeria, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
Friendly
Liverpool vs. Dortmund, 8 p.m. on TNT
Saturday, July 20
ICC
Man. United vs. Inter, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN2
Benfica vs. Chivas, 4 p.m. on ESPN
Arsenal vs. Fiorentina, 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Liga MX
America vs. Monterrey, 8 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Sunday, July 21
MLS
Atlanta vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m. on ESPN
Orlando City vs. New York RB, 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. on FS1
ICC
Juventus vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN2
Friendly
Liverpool vs. Sevilla, 6 p.m. on B/R Live
