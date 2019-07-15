Live soccer TV and stream schedule: MLS, Africa Cup of Nations, International Champions Cup

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:



All times are U.S./Eastern

Monday, July 15

Friendly

Colorado Rapids vs. Arsenal, 9 p.m. on Altitude Sports

Tuesday, July 16

ICC

Fiorentina vs. Chivas, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Wednesday, July 17

ICC

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, 11 p.m. on ESPN2



Copa do Brasil

Atletico Mineiro vs. Cruzeiro, 6:15 p.m. on Fox Soccer Plus

Flamengo vs. Atletico PR, 8:30 p.m. on Fox Soccer Plus

Thursday, July 18

MLS

Cincinnati vs. DC United, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Portland Timbers vs. Orlando CIty, 10 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, July 19

MLS

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, 10 p.m. on ESPN



AFCON final

Senegal vs. Algeria, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Friendly

Liverpool vs. Dortmund, 8 p.m. on TNT

Saturday, July 20

ICC

Man. United vs. Inter, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN2

Benfica vs. Chivas, 4 p.m. on ESPN

Arsenal vs. Fiorentina, 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Liga MX

America vs. Monterrey, 8 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Sunday, July 21

MLS

Atlanta vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m. on ESPN

Orlando City vs. New York RB, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers, 9:30 p.m. on FS1

ICC

Juventus vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m. on ESPN2

Friendly

Liverpool vs. Sevilla, 6 p.m. on B/R Live