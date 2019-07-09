Live soccer TV and stream schedule: MLS, U.S. Open Cup, club friendlies and more

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:



All times are U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, July 9



Friendly

America vs. Pumas, 8:30 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Wednesday, July 10



US Open Cup

Orlando City vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Atlanta United vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Minnesota United vs. New Mexico United, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m. on on ESPN+



Copa Sudamericana

Caracas vs. Independiente del Valle, 4 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.

Thursday, July 11

Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast vs. Algeria, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports

Madagascar vs. Tunisia, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Friday, July 12



MLS

D.C. United vs. New England, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC, 9 p.m. on Univision Deportes

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose, 11 p.m. on Univision Deportes



Friendly

Dortmund vs. Schweinberg, 11:30 a.m. on WatchESPN

Real Betis vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m. on WatchESPN



Saturday, July 13



Friendly

Pumas vs. Tijuana, 1 p.m. on Univision Deportes