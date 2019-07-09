Live soccer TV and stream schedule: MLS, U.S. Open Cup, club friendlies and more
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:
All times are U.S./Eastern
Tuesday, July 9
Friendly
America vs. Pumas, 8:30 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Wednesday, July 10
US Open Cup
Orlando City vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Atlanta United vs. Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Minnesota United vs. New Mexico United, 8 p.m. on ESPN+
LAFC vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m. on on ESPN+
Copa Sudamericana
Caracas vs. Independiente del Valle, 4 p.m. on beIN Sports in Spa.
Thursday, July 11
Africa Cup of Nations
Ivory Coast vs. Algeria, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports
Madagascar vs. Tunisia, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
Friday, July 12
MLS
D.C. United vs. New England, 7 p.m. on ESPN
Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC, 9 p.m. on Univision Deportes
LA Galaxy vs. San Jose, 11 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Friendly
Dortmund vs. Schweinberg, 11:30 a.m. on WatchESPN
Real Betis vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m. on WatchESPN
Saturday, July 13
Friendly
Pumas vs. Tijuana, 1 p.m. on Univision Deportes
-
What's next for women's soccer?
Now that the United States women's national team won it all, what's next for the state of the...
-
Lavelle is on the fast track to stardom
Lavelle, the USWNT's best player, a World Cup hero, and the future face of American soccer,...
-
Lavelle dressed as Mia Hamm in school
It turns out Lavelle has been dedicated to the Americans on the World Cup stage since her...
-
Ex-Liverpool offers cash for stolen dog
The former England national team veteran had his dog taken during a break-in this week
-
Transfer rumors: Latest on Pogba, Ney
Here's a look at the day's biggest transfer rumors in the world of soccer
-
USWNT parties hard after World Cup win
These Americans know how to celebrate