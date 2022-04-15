It's a star-studded weekend of action across the globe with derby matches taking center stage. FA Cup finalists will be revealed by by Sunday with Chelsea taking on Crystal Palace and another installment of Manchester City vs. Liverpool, which could have the makings for an instant classic. Rounding things out is NWSL Challenge Cup action, the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup, Le Classique in France between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, Derby de Lisboa in Portugal with Sporting vs. Benfica, De Topper in Netherlands featuring PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax, Flamengo hosting São Paulo in the second matchday of Brasileirão action and a tasty La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Madrid. Trust me, there's something for everyone.

Here are a few matches to watch:

5. Sevilla vs. Real Madrid

Date: Sunday, April 17 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Why watch: Real Madrid are running away with the Spanish league but they're coming off a tough Champions League match with Chelsea midweek and will need some fresh legs to keep Sevilla from snatching a home victory. Los Nervionenses sit third in La Liga but Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Real Sociedad are hot on their heels in case any points are dropped. An impressive defense has been the backbone of their performance this season but they'll need to start scoring goals sooner rather than later. They'll have a chance at that facing Real Madrid without Ferland Mendy this Sunday.

4. Sporting CP vs. Benfica

Date: Sunday, April 17 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Why watch: The title may be out of reach for both teams as Porto continues their undefeated season, but form goes out the window when you play in a derby. Sporting have already defeated Benfica in the league and the Portuguese Cup so there will be extra pressure for Nelson Verissimo to secure a result after falling out of Champions League. With Benfica in no man's land in the table and essentially locked into a Europa League place for next season, a derby victory would be the kind of memory that this season needs.

3. Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Date: Sunday, April 17 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Why watch: Patrick Viera's impressive first season in charge of Crystal Palace continues with an FA Cup semifinal appearance against Chelsea. While Connor Gallagher won't be available due to loan obligations, Palace being this close to a Europa League spot is impressive. Chelsea will put everything they have into securing a trophy now that they're out of Champions League and have no shot at the Premier League title but Palace can't be written off.

2. PSG vs. Olympique Marseille

Date: Sunday, April 17 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Why watch: Le Classique is here in a weird season of French soccer. Marseille are the final team standing in Europe with a looming Europa Conference League semifinal match with Feyenoord. But they have no shot at the Ligue 1 title and will need to ensure that Rennes doesn't catch them for a Champions League spot. It has been a good season for Marseille all things considered but as nine points separate second and sixth in the league, so they'll hope that PSG struggles having nothing to play for but their own pride.

1. Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Date: Saturday, April 16 | Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Why watch: A match so nice that we've gotten it two weekends in a row. After an electric 2-2 draw last weekend, more fireworks are expected as Liverpool and Manchester City meet with a spot in the FA Cup final on the line. City come into this one with injury concerns surrounding Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne but Pep Guardiola will have his side ready to go against a well-rested Liverpool. It's a match that promises to be a fascinating tactical dance.

