Live soccer TV schedule: Stream USA-England in Women's World Cup, Brazil-Argentina in Copa America and more
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:
All times are U.S./Eastern
Tuesday, July 2
- Africa Cup of Nations: Benin vs. Cameroon, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports networks
- Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports networks
- Women's World Cup semifinal: USA vs. England, 3 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
- Africa Cup of Nations: Angola vs. Mali, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports networks
- Africa Cup of Nations: Mauritania vs. Tunisia, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports networks
- Copa America semifinal: Brazil vs. Argentina, 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and Telemundo
- Gold Cup semifinal: Haiti vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. on FS1 and Univision
Wednesday, July 3
- Women's World Cup semifinal: Sweden vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo
- Copa America semifinal: Chile vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and Telemundo
- Friendly: Club America vs. Boca Juniors, 7 p.m. on Univision Deportes Network
- Gold Cup semifinal: United States vs. Jamaica, 9:30 p.m. on FS1 and Univision
Friday, July 5
- Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports
- Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
Saturday, July 6
- Women's World Cup: Third-place match, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
- Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports
- Copa America: Third-place match, 3 p.m on ESPN+ and Telemundo
- Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
- Friendly: River Plate vs. Club America, 8 p.m. on Univision Deportes Network
- Friendly: Boca Juniors vs. CD Guadalajara, 10:30 p.m. on Univision Deportes Network
Sunday, July 7
- Women's World Cup: Final match, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
- Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports
- MLS: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls, 2 p.m. on Fox and Fox Deportes
- Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
- Copa America: Final match, 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and Telemundo
- MLS: NYCFC vs. Portland Timbers, 6:30 p.m. on Fox and Fox Deportes
- Gold Cup: Final match, 9 p.m. on FS1 and Univision
Monday, July 8
- Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports
- Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
