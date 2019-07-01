Live soccer TV schedule: Stream USA-England in Women's World Cup, Brazil-Argentina in Copa America and more

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:

All times are U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, July 2

Africa Cup of Nations: Benin vs. Cameroon, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports networks

Benin vs. Cameroon, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports networks Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports networks

Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports networks Women's World Cup semifinal: USA vs. England, 3 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

USA vs. England, 3 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo Africa Cup of Nations: Angola vs. Mali, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports networks

Angola vs. Mali, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports networks Africa Cup of Nations: Mauritania vs. Tunisia, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports networks

Mauritania vs. Tunisia, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports networks Copa America semifinal: Brazil vs. Argentina, 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and Telemundo

Brazil vs. Argentina, 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and Telemundo Gold Cup semifinal: Haiti vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. on FS1 and Univision

Wednesday, July 3



Women's World Cup semifinal: Sweden vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo



Sweden vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo Copa America semifinal: Chile vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and Telemundo

Chile vs. Peru, 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and Telemundo Friendly: Club America vs. Boca Juniors, 7 p.m. on Univision Deportes Network

Club America vs. Boca Juniors, 7 p.m. on Univision Deportes Network Gold Cup semifinal: United States vs. Jamaica, 9:30 p.m. on FS1 and Univision

Friday, July 5

Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports

Round of 16 match, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Saturday, July 6

Women's World Cup: Third-place match, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Third-place match, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports

Round of 16 match, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports Copa America: Third-place match, 3 p.m on ESPN+ and Telemundo

Third-place match, 3 p.m on ESPN+ and Telemundo Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Round of 16 match, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports Friendly: River Plate vs. Club America, 8 p.m. on Univision Deportes Network

River Plate vs. Club America, 8 p.m. on Univision Deportes Network Friendly: Boca Juniors vs. CD Guadalajara, 10:30 p.m. on Univision Deportes Network

Sunday, July 7

Women's World Cup: Final match, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Final match, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports

Round of 16 match, 12 p.m. on beIN Sports MLS: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls, 2 p.m. on Fox and Fox Deportes

Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls, 2 p.m. on Fox and Fox Deportes Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 match, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Round of 16 match, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports Copa America: Final match, 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and Telemundo

Final match, 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and Telemundo MLS: NYCFC vs. Portland Timbers, 6:30 p.m. on Fox and Fox Deportes

NYCFC vs. Portland Timbers, 6:30 p.m. on Fox and Fox Deportes Gold Cup: Final match, 9 p.m. on FS1 and Univision

Monday, July 8