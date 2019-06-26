Live soccer TV schedule: How to stream Women's World Cup, Copa America, Gold Cup

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be watched on fuboTV (Try for free).

Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:

All times are US/Eastern

Wednesday, June 26

Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, 6:30 p.m. on FS1

Gold Cup: USMNT vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS1



ACON: Egypt vs. Congo DR, 4 p.m. on beIN Sports