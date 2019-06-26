Live soccer TV schedule: How to stream Women's World Cup, Copa America, Gold Cup
Here are the upcoming games on TV
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be watched on fuboTV (Try for free).
Complete schedules for the following competitions can be found here:
All times are US/Eastern
Wednesday, June 26
Gold Cup: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana, 6:30 p.m. on FS1
Gold Cup: USMNT vs. Panama, 9 p.m. on FS1
ACON: Egypt vs. Congo DR, 4 p.m. on beIN Sports
-
2019 Women's World Cup Bracket picks
The Soccerbot computer model is up 2,000 percent on its picks
-
Gold Cup: USA vs. Panama preview
The U.S. only needs a draw to win the group
-
2019 World Cup schedule: China
China is making its seventh appearance at a Women's World Cup
-
WWC Rankings: Watch out for Germany
The U.S. and France are still neck-and-neck at the top, but Germany has the best path to the...
-
Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
The FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals start Thursday