Liverpool are finally set to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG, bringing an end to one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer window, according to David Ornstein. Barcola, who joined the French giants from Lyon in the summer 2023 for around $50 million and managed to win two back-to-back Champions League trophies with the side led by Luis Enrique, emerged as one of the biggest transfer targets for Liverpool, despite the high requests initially coming from Paris.

The English team replaced former coach Arne Slot in the summer with Andoni Iraola, who is now leading the team into a new cycle. PSG got the money they were asking, after signing some new players such as Mika Godts from Ajax for $50 million, Ferran Torres from Barcelona for $55 million and Maghnes Akliouche from AS Monaco for $60 million. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth around $163 million, of which at least $116 million will be guaranteed.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Nottingham Forest, Iraola spoke about the deal.

"As you know, we are trying to sign in that position. Also, as you know, we cannot talk about players that, right now, are not ours. But it's a position we are trying to improve or trying to fill, because we don't have the numbers. I hope we can have good news soon, but we're still not there," he said.

Barcola is also set to become Liverpool's second-most expensive signing in history, following the one of Alexander Isak from Newcastle in the summer of 2025 for around $150 million. The French winger was one of the key players of the national team coached by Didier Deschamps at the 2026 World Cup, which lost to Spain in the semifinals, and he also scored three goals. Now, he is set to become a key player under Iraola at Liverpool, who had been looking to bring in a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah following the Egyptian's departure from Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer after his Liverpool contract expired.