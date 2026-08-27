Liverpool have officially announced the signing of Bradley Barcola from PSG, bringing an end to one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer window. Barcola, who joined the French giants from Lyon in the summer 2023 for around $50 million and managed to win two back-to-back Champions League trophies with the side led by Luis Enrique, emerged as one of the biggest transfer targets for Liverpool, and they managed to acquire his services just ahead of deadline day.

The English team replaced former coach Arne Slot in the summer with Andoni Iraola, who is now leading the team into a new cycle. PSG got the money they were asking, after signing some new players such as Mika Godts from Ajax for $50 million, Ferran Torres from Barcelona for $55 million and Maghnes Akliouche from AS Monaco for $60 million. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth around $163 million, of which at least $116 million will be guaranteed.

Barcola becomes Liverpool's second-most expensive signing in history, following the one of Alexander Isak from Newcastle in the summer of 2025 for around $150 million. The French winger was one of the key players of the national team coached by Didier Deschamps at the 2026 World Cup, which lost to Spain in the semifinals, and he also scored three goals. Now, he is set to become a key player under Iraola at Liverpool, who had been looking to bring in a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah following the Egyptian's departure from Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer after his Liverpool contract expired.

Liverpool

This is great deal for all the parties involved, starting from Liverpool who sign a top player in his position. One of those wingers who can make an immediate impact in the English Premier League at Anfield. After losing a crucial player such as Mohamed Salah, Liverpool have immediately signed a player who can deliver assists and goals in the short and long term. After winning two Champions League trophies in two years with PSG, he's now ready to show his abilities also in the Premier League. Grade: A

PSG

Despite losing a player like Barcola, even PSG can be happy about this deal. They made good money on him, even if it fell short of the $165 million they were asking for at the beginning of the summer. The fee still gave them enough room to reinvest in the squad, allowing them to sign players such as Mika Godts from Ajax for $50 million, Ferran Torres from Barcelona for $55 million, and Maghnes Akliouche from AS Monaco for $60 million. Barcola wanted a new challenge, while PSG got a really nice fee. A good deal overall. Grade: B+

Bradley Barcola

For the French striker, this is an excellent move, one he had been waiting for and the perfect club for him to shine as a regular starter in the Premier League. Grade: A