Liverpool ahead of Manchester City after huge win over Chelsea in latest club soccer rankings

Liverpool passed a massive test on Sunday to beat Chelsea and stay in the top of the Premier League table, and though there is still quite a bit of pressure on the Reds, the pressure shifts to its fellow contender. Manchester City has an extra game to be played, and now Pep Guardiola and company face a rough seven-day stretch that could lift their season to new heights or knock it off the tracks.

City hosts Spurs on Wednesday in the Champions League quarterfinals trailing 1-0 after the opening leg, and then again on Saturday in Premier League action. After that rough stretch, City has a mid-week showdown with cross-town rival Manchester United at Old Trafford.

If City goes three for three, then they are practically cemented as the Premier League favorites and likely Champions League semifinalists. But just by drawing either Tottenham or United in league play, City will likely find itself behind the Reds with just three games to go.

It's being called the greatest Premier League title battle in quite some time, and there's no sign of it being decided any day other than on May 12, the final matchday of the season. For a closer look at the title race, the remaining schedule and standings, click here.

How the rankings work

We list the top 25 teams in the world based on recent form. The teams playing the best soccer -- in their respective leagues and in international competitions -- will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.





RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Barcelona (ESP) -- Rested everyone for the Champions League battle against Manchester United. Treble hopes still alive. 2. Liverpool (ENG) +1 Great victory over Chelsea, and Mohamed Salah is catching fire at the perfect time. 3. Manchester City (ENG) -1 Their season may hinge on the visit from Tottenham this week in the Champions League. Make or break time after resting key players in the first leg. 4. Bayern Munich (GER) -- They have scored 21 goals in the past five games in all competition, and they can taste the Bundesliga title. 5. Juventus (ITA) -- Is this the year Juventus wins the Champions League? They've got to get by Ajax first. Outplayed in that first leg. 6. Atletico Madrid (ESP) +2 So consistently good, but it will be a trophy-less campaign for Diego Simeone's team. Can they keep Antoine Griezmann this summer? 7. Tottenham (ENG) +3 Quite the week for Lucas Moura and company. The pressure is on to go to Manchester City and get a result without star forward Harry Kane. 8. Manchester United (ENG) -1 Needed two penalty-kick goals to get past West Ham. The inconsistency has increased, but they are still getting results. 9. Ajax (NED) -- How do you get ready for a game against Juventus that requires some goals away from home in a hostile environment? By bagging six in one league game, that's how. 10. Arsenal (ENG) -- The Gunners face Watford on Monday afternoon. 11. PSG (FRA) -5 Losing 5-1 against Lille was quite the shocking scoreline. It's as if they gave up defensively. Not a good sign. 12. Lille (FRA) +3 I wonder how much they'll sell Nicolas Pepe to PSG for. Kidding aside, this team is for real. An amazing season in Ligue 1. 13. Porto (POR) -1 Likely on its way out of the Champions League after that loss at Liverpool. Just not quick enough at the back. 14. Benfica (POR) -- Keep an eye on Joao Felix. He's the next young great to come out of Benfica, and you'll be hearing his name plenty. 15. Chelsea (ENG) -- Should be advancing to the semifinals of Europa League, and that could be the avenue to the Champions League if they finish outside the top four. 16. Napoli (ITA) -- Sloppy against Arsenal in Europa League but still so sharp in Serie A. They'll need to push the right buttons to overcome the Gunners. 17. Watford (ENG) -- Watford faces Arsenal on Monday. 18. Real Madrid (ESP) -- Real Madrid plays Leganes on Monday. 19. RB Leipzig (GER) -- This team hasn't lost in nearly three months, and Timo Werner is closing in on the 20-goal mark for the third straight season. 20. Borussia Dortmund (GER) +1 Jadon Sancho has 11 goals on the season, and you just have to wonder how long Dortmund will be able to hold on to him. English teams will come calling. 21. Wolves (ENG) -1 It's baffling how Wolves can get points against the big guys yet struggle to beat the teams they should. Beat Manchester United twice, lose to Southampton. 22. PSV (NED) -- Level with Ajax with four games to go. It's going to be a crazy race to the finish. 23. Inter Milan (ITA) NR Firmly in third place in Serie A having won three of the last five. Curious to see Mauro Icardi not take the penalty kick on Sunday. 24.

AC Milan (ITA) -1 The win over Lazio keeps the Champions League dream alive. Very manageable schedule remaining. 25. Valencia (ESP) -- Six goals this week in two important wins against regional rivals. Goncalo Guedes has been on fire with six goals in his last eight.



Biggest movers: Tottenham and Lille (up three) and PSG (down five)

Out of top 25: Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

Honorable mentions: Sevilla (ESP) and Atalanta (ITA)