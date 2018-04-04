Liverpool apologizes after Manchester City bus pelted by rocks and bottles by fans at Anfield

Liverpool's hate for Manchester City runs deep, as Manchester City was reminded on Wednesday. Upon Manchester City's arrival at Anfield for Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal clash, its bus was pelted by bottles and flares by fans lining the police blockade. The bus emerged from a cloud of red smoke, as Liverpool fans announced their displeasure at the visiting team's arrival.

The scene is pretty ugly, and you can clearly hear bottles shattering against the side of the bus.

Bottles thrown at Manchester City's bus as it arrives at Anfield tonight.



📹 @sdouglas80 #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/bpSFrXOzsz — DW Sports (@dw_sports) April 4, 2018

Shout-out to the guy that clearly wants to boo but sounds too inebriated to do it properly.

"The players had smoke coming in from the flares" - @DesKellyBTS has an update on the damage caused to the Manchester City bus. #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/5IbWW4bPUy — eir Sport (@eirSport) April 4, 2018

🎶 Allez, allez, allez...🎶 Liverpool fans absolutely PACKING the streets before taking on Man City today



📹: @tblfc #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/zXeOTNnc5z — COPA90 US (@COPA90US) April 4, 2018

Liverpool may want to be careful. Its players are heading to Etihad Stadium in Manchester in just six days to complete the home-and-home set. It's hard to imagine Manchester City fans are going to be any friendlier.

Liverpool is coming off of a defeat of Porto with an aggregate score of 5-0, while Manchester City defeated FC Basel with an aggregate of 5-2.

This rivalry is ugly, and it will only get uglier as the day goes on. To say that these two fan bases don't like each other would be an understatement. Manchester City has won only three of its last 11 matches against Liverpool, losing six of them, and its fans are hungry for success

If you're wondering just how crazy things got, police had to reroute the buses of both teams "Dark Knight" style due to concerns over fan safety. They also had to have alternate routes on the advice of the police.

Liverpool released the following statement before the start of the match:

The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield. We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident. The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible. The priority now is to establish the facts and offer Manchester City whatever support is necessary.

Just another chapter in the Liverpool-Manchester City rivalry as the two prepare for their quarterfinal match-up.