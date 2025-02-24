Hey there! There's much to discuss after a busy weekend on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, with big results in the Premier League and the SheBelieves Cup. I'm Pardeep Cattry with an update to start the week.

⚽ The Forward Line

🔴 Is the Premier League title race over?

Getty Images

Liverpool's quest to win the Premier League title took another step in the right direction on Sunday, with Arne Slot's side beating Manchester City 2-0 to take an 11 point lead atop the table with 11 games to go on their schedule.

The Reds' burgeoning gap atop the table has gone hand-in-hand with Mohamed Salah's impressive season, and Sunday was no exception. The Egypt international nabbed his 23rd Premier League goal of the season and now has 41 goal contributions this campaign, seven short of Alan Shearer's single season record in the 1994-95 campaign. Liverpool's big win, though, was not solely about Salah's excellence. From Dominik Szoboszlai's second goal to the performances of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister's showing in midfield, James Benge writes it was a job well done all around.

Benge: "City may have been the chief architects of their problems in front of goal, but Liverpool were only too willing to help them out. Ryan Gravenberch and Mac Allister were composure personified in front of the back four. Nothing got down the middle. Everyone in a red shirt was prepared to drop back and do a shift. Salah's most outstanding moments might have been his goal contributions but the diligence he showed in the 82nd minute to steal possession back for his side and drive through bodies to get out."

Liverpool's 11 point lead comes with the caveat that they have one more game played than the rest of their title contenders, but the list of teams that reasonably feel in the mix is dwindling. Second place Arsenal did themselves no favors on Saturday, going down to 10 and losing 1-0 to West Ham United. The Reds' lead is not mathematically insurmountable at this point in the season but even on their imperfect days, they are finding ways to win, unlike every team around them. If it was not before, it most certainly is the case now – this is Liverpool's title to lose, and it's looking increasingly unlikely that they will.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇺🇸 Experimental USWNT win again

Getty Images

The U.S. women's national team picked up another win on Sunday, beating Australia 2-1 in SheBelieves Cup action as head coach Emma Hayes continues to embrace the spirit of experimentation.

Hayes started an entirely different lineup from Thursday's 2-0 win against Colombia and though the chemistry was not always perfect, there were a lot of positive takeaways from the win over the Matildas. Lynn Biyendolo (formerly Williams) scored the game's opening goal after just 42 seconds, finishing off an impressive play that included strong contributions from Emma Sears and Jaedyn Shaw, the latter of whom got the assist. The second goal came courtesy of substitute Michelle Cooper, who scored her first international goal.

Biyendolo, one of only three starters with 60-plus caps, continues to be one of the most in-form players since Hayes took over in June, but a handful of up-and-comers also made a case for themselves on Sunday. Claire Hutton earned her first cap and first start against Australia and looked right at home in the USWNT's midfield, partnering well with Korbin Albert and adding her name to a list of impactful new midfield talent that includes Lily Yohannes. Cooper and Ally Sentnor, who scored her first USWNT goal on Thursday, did well after coming off the bench, while Sears and Shaw excelled as starters.

Though the sample size is small, the first two games of the year provide the USWNT with a sense of optimism, especially as it pertains to depth. Wednesday's game against Japan will easily be the biggest test of an experimental squad, though – not only do the U.S. need a win to win the SheBelieves Cup for the sixth time in a row, Japan's two lopsided wins so far mean they will be stiff competition.

🔗 Top Stories

🟣 Moise Kean update: Fiorentina's Moise Kean was taken to the hospital on Sunday after suffering head trauma and collapsing on the field in his team's 1-0 loss to Hellas Verona, but released overnight after all tests came back clean.

♥️ Tony Meola update: Former U.S. men's national team goalkeeper and CBS Sports Golazo Network analyst Tony Meola is in good spirits after suffering a heart attack on Thursday.

🇺🇸 MLS is back: A 10 man Inter Miami rescued a point in a 2-2 draw with New York City FC, while LAFC picked up a 1-0 win over Minnesota United in the opening weekend of MLS action.

⚽ Sargent scores again: Josh Sargent scored a brace in Norwich's 4-2 win over Stoke on Saturday, making him the probable starter when the USMNT return to play in the Concacaf Nations League next month.

🔵🔴 Barcelona stay top: Barcelona hung onto top spot in La Liga after a 2-0 win over Las Palmas over the weekend.

💰 The Back Line

