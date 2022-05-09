Erling Haaland's impending transfer to Manchester City is filling supporters of the club with excitement, but it is also catching the eye of the club's biggest rivals, including Liverpool. With City competing year after year with Liverpool to win every trophy, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about the potential move. CBS Sports understands an official announcement on the transfer could come in the next day or two.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday ahead of the team's match with Aston Villa on Tuesday, Klopp said this could set a new bar.

"If Erling Haaland goes there, that will not weaken them. Definitely not," Klopp said.

"I know in the moment that other people talk about money, but this transfer will set new levels. Let me say this.'

Here's the interview:

This move, on the verge of becoming official, comes after Liverpool greatly boosted their attack with the acquisition of Luis Diaz from Porto. But Haaland is a different animal. A possible future Ballon d'Or winner, Haaland is typically in the debate alongside Kylian Mbappe as to who will carry the torch once Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are done playing.

Klopp knows City will continue to spend, and the Reds will have to as well. There is no stopping either in their pursuit of European domination, but City's move for Haaland just adds a touch more of spice to an already incredible, ever-growing rivalry.