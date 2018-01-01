Liverpool vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel, starting XI: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Liverpool faces Burnley on New Year's Day as Premier League action takes no break. The Reds are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Leicester City midweek and aim to stay firmly in the top four.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Monday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Liverpool (4th, 41 points): The Reds are four clear in fourth place and want to stay that way, so all that is on their mind here is getting three more points.

Burnley (7th, 34 points): This club has been the surprise of the league season and is dreaming off a top-six finish. They are three back of Arsenal for sixth, but considering how strong Liverpool has been, a draw here would be welcomed.

Lineups

Prediction

Nobody can seem to stop Mohamed Salah, and it's hard to envision Burnley being the team to do so. He gets a goal or an assist (maybe both), and Liverpool gets the win. Liverpool 2, Burnley 0.