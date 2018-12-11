Liverpool Champions League score: Salah grabs winner, Alisson saves the day as Reds go through

With its back against the wall heading into Matchday 6 of the Champions League, Liverpool responded in a big way with a 1-0 win at Anfield over Napoli. With the result, the Reds finish second in Group C behind PSG, eliminating the Italian club from the competition in the process. It was an uncharacteristic game for Liverpool in the sense that it didn't destroy its opponent like we often see in the Premier League, but the team produced another clean sheet with star goalkeeper Alisson to thank. Here's what to you need to know about the performance.

Salah punishes the visitors

The winning goal came in the first half, and it arrived from the feet of Mohamed Salah, though it looked like he was going to cross the ball. He got into the right side of the box and shook one of the top defenders in Europe in Kalidou Koulibaly. Salah did a great job to use his body to fend off an initial defender before he went to work. Take a look:

Alisson was Mr. Perfect

Liverpool has allowed just three goals in its last seven games, and while Virgil Van Dijk has played a big part of that, so has shot-stopper Alisson. He was the difference late in this one with his stunning save on Arkadiusz Milik. Alisson has conceded just 13 goals through 22 matches in domestic and European competition thus far.

Napoli had just three shots on frame, but every time he was challenged, the Brazilian star was up for it.

What's next?

Napoli enters the Europa League, while Liverpool will be drawn into the round of 16 against a group winner. The draw takes place on Monday at 6 a.m. ET and can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).