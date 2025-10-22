Liverpool will try to right the ship when they visit Eintracht Frankfurt for a 2025 UEFA Champions League showdown on Wednesday on Paramount+. The reigning Premier League champions are third in the league table but have struggled mightily as of late, losing four straight matches across all competitions. Eintracht Frankfurt are seventh in the Bundesliga table and have one win and one loss through two UCL matches. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year, and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Deutsche Bank Park is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Entracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool odds list Liverpool as the -175 favorites (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with the hosts listed as the +375 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool date: Wednesday, Oct. 22

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. Here are his best bets for Frankfurt vs. Liverpool on Wednesday, and his analysis of the game:

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool picks, prediction

Over 3.5 goals (-110)

Frankfurt over 1.5 team total (+150)

Over 1.5 goals 1st hour (+100)

Arne Slot's men are still capable of finding the back of the net, scoring 14 times in eight EPL matches and three times over two UCL games. They will face a Frankfurt side that are scoring a lot but also conceding a lot, tallying six goals over two UCL matches while also allowing six.

Frankfurt over 1.5 team total (+150)

"Outside of Bayern Munich, Frankfurt have the most goals scored in Germany, but weirdly enough they have also conceded the most goals," Eimer said. "Seven matches into the season their Bundesliga matches have seen an insane 37 goals. Their UCL matches have been the same, as they defeated Galatasaray 5-1 and then lost to Atletico Madrid 5-1." Place this bet at +200 at BetMGM.

Over 1.5 goals 1st hour (+100)

"I expect Liverpool to attempt to turn things around here, and luckily Frankfurt's defense is poor," Eimer added. "Frankfurt make up for their horrendous defense with some of the best young attackers in Germany with Can Uzun and Jonathan Burkardt leading the charge. Expect Frankfurt to push forward for 90 minutes regardless of the score line."

