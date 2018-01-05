Liverpool vs. Everton FA Cup live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

The Merseyside derby arrives for the second time in the last month as Liverpool hosts Everton on Friday in the FA Cup third round ont he same day Everton sold Ross Barkley to Chelsea.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Both teams go with near full strength squads, and the Reds earn the narrow victory to move on.

Liverpool 2, Everton 1.