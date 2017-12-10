Everton vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel, start time, news: How to watch Merseyside derby in Premier League on TV, stream online

It's the Merseyside Derby at Everton

The Merseyside Derby's latest chapter will be written on Sunday when Liverpool travels to rival Everton in Premier League play. The Reds enter the day in fourth place on 29 points, while Everton is 10th with 18 points. It's expected to be a heated match with Everton's form recently improving under Sam Allardyce and Liverpool's attack gelling better than it has all season. 

In regards to team news entering the match, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho were named to the bench for Jurgen Klopp's side. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9:15 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Premier League in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Liverpool's offense is in sync, and it continues to show its ability with a strong victory on Sunday. Liverpool 3, Everton 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories