The ugly incident of a fan racially abusing Antoine Semenyo during Liverpool's 4-2 victory over Bournemouth has resulted in an arrest. In the 30th minute of play, Semenyo reported racist abuse from the stands and the match was stopped by referee Anthony Taylor before being resumed while an anti-discrimination message was delivered to the crowd.

On Saturday, the Merseyside Police confirmed that a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated offense. The man has been taken into custody for questioning. The Premier League also released a statement that the incident would be fully investigated while offering full support to Semenyo.

"Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever — not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together," Semenyo wrote on Instagram. "To my Bournemouth teammates who supported me in that moment, to the Liverpool players and fans who showed their true character, to the Premier League officials who handled it professionally -- thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most.

"Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play -- for moments like these, for my teammates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be. The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together."

During the match, the Bournemouth winger responded with two goals, including an excellent solo breakaway on the counter that brought the match level. While it didn't result in a victory, Semenyo's performances will be critical to Bournemouth's performance this season.