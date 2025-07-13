Liverpool paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother during the first match of the 2025-26 preseason against Preston North End on Sunday. Both staff, players and supporters remembered the former Liverpool player who tragically passed away on July 3 in a car accident in Spain with his brother. It was the first match played by his former teammates after the accident.

Ahead of the match, Preston captain Ben Whiteman also paid a personal tribute in front of the traveling fans, while "You'll Never Walk Alone" was sung live before the kickoff alongside a minute of silence.

Here's how it looked and sounded on CBS Sports Golazo Network:

Preston published a special matchday program in memory of the Portuguese striker, as Liverpool have also decided to retire the number 20 shirt in his honor. Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez honored Jota with his iconic goal celebration. The Reds were without some key players in the match as new goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made his debut for the team coached by Arne Slot.

The Dutch manager, speaking ahead of the match, spoke about the mental condition of the team after the tragic news.

"First of all, it had a lot of impact on us, but nothing compared to the loss that is felt by his parents, his wife Rute and his children and his other family. The first feeling we all have is of sadness. The second feeling that comes to my mind is pride. I think his parents and Rute can be so proud of the player and the person he was -- mainly the person. I've spoken to many of his teammates, I've spoken to many staff members, and they all rate him so high and all say how nice of a person he was," Slot said. "That he was always himself. So they should and will be very proud if they could hear what all his teammates and all the staff members would say about him."