Liverpool fans react to reported Alisson transfer deal for record-breaking $86M fee

After a solid World Cup showing from Roma keeper Alisson Becker that ended with a trip to the quarterfinals for Brazil, it appears that the Premier League's Liverpool is in on a buyout of the star keeper, according to BBC. If Becker is sold by Roma, the $86 million price tag to do so would set a new world record fee for goalkeepers, shattering the previous record set by Juventus' buyout of Gianluigi Buffon in 2001 for about $47.8 million.

Liverpool is pushing hard to build on the momentum off its runner-up finish in the UEFA Champions League (which it incidentally advanced to after a 7-6 aggregate win over Roma, Becker's team), but the reported fee is wild. Fans are wondering exactly how Liverpool's spending can continue. With that being said, Liverpool is doing some exciting things, and people have taken notice. Other seasoned Liverpool fans are rightfully nervous about the massive deal, as the team has spent a lot of money since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015, including a buyout of Mohamed Salah from Roma in 2017.

Has anyone explained Liverpool's transfer model in detail yet? Is this spending part of a sustainable system? Are FSG funding deals hoping to make the money back in revenue? Genuinely curious, only a bit jealous. #LFC — Hush Kerai (@HushKerai) July 18, 2018

Klopp, 2016:



"Other clubs can go out and spend more money, I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money."



Klopp’s total spend at Liverpool:



- €454m



Trophies won:



- 0 pic.twitter.com/GBDG8Ln7xw — . (@Mourinholic) July 18, 2018

Are you even a Liverpool fan if you're not wondering what could go wrong with the Alisson transfer? — RushTheKop (@RushTheKop) July 18, 2018

Brazil's number one. Serie A's number one.



Liverpool's number one. pic.twitter.com/MStovcOwKI — Matt (@FalseFirmino) July 18, 2018

Liverpool spine when Klopp took over:



Mignolet, Skrtel, Allen, Lallana, Balotelli



Liverpool spine 3 years on:



Alisson, VVD, Fabinho, Keita & Firmino



THAT is a rebuild #LFC — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) July 18, 2018

“Subject to a medical”. When it comes to Liverpool and transfers, these are four very important words. https://t.co/X5Tc9xgT7Y — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) July 18, 2018

Some fans, however, don't care about the money. If only because it's a replacement of the much-maligned Loris Karius in net.

Alisson number 1, Ward 2. Get Karius and Mignolet out. — Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) July 18, 2018

BREAKING: Loris Karius has dropped his Cornetto — AnfieldNotion (@AnfieldNotion) July 18, 2018

Going from Mingolet and Karius to Alisson, is the biggest upgrade in football, since Paulinho left Spurs for Guangzhou Evergrande. — ʂɧauⁿ (@MrAubameyang) July 18, 2018

While still others couldn't help but feel just a little bad for Danny Ward, who barely even got to relish in being No. 1.

When danny Ward realises he was number 1 for 3 days pic.twitter.com/CM8ipLA56S — dean regan (@deanregan86) July 18, 2018

I actually believed Danny Ward was going to be our number one for this season, and you know what's worse? I was ok with it, that's how much Karius scarred me. 😂 — Arastu (@illidan_storm) July 18, 2018

If Alisson goes through, poor Danny Ward. Trying to work out the shortest lived number ones of all time. Ward will feel like Frankie Goes to Hollywood when 'Do They Know It's Christmas' came out just as 'Power of Love' hit the top...

probably. https://t.co/3vhMHJJrQT — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) July 18, 2018

It's a big move for a Liverpool team looking to keep up with the likes of Manchester City, as the team seeks its first title since 1990. Now it's time to see if the team is done making moves or if it's time to pursue even more talent.