Liverpool fans react to reported Alisson transfer deal for record-breaking $86M fee
If Roma and Liverpool strike a transfer, it would crush the record fee for a keeper set by Gianluigi Buffon
After a solid World Cup showing from Roma keeper Alisson Becker that ended with a trip to the quarterfinals for Brazil, it appears that the Premier League's Liverpool is in on a buyout of the star keeper, according to BBC. If Becker is sold by Roma, the $86 million price tag to do so would set a new world record fee for goalkeepers, shattering the previous record set by Juventus' buyout of Gianluigi Buffon in 2001 for about $47.8 million.
Liverpool is pushing hard to build on the momentum off its runner-up finish in the UEFA Champions League (which it incidentally advanced to after a 7-6 aggregate win over Roma, Becker's team), but the reported fee is wild. Fans are wondering exactly how Liverpool's spending can continue. With that being said, Liverpool is doing some exciting things, and people have taken notice. Other seasoned Liverpool fans are rightfully nervous about the massive deal, as the team has spent a lot of money since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015, including a buyout of Mohamed Salah from Roma in 2017.
Some fans, however, don't care about the money. If only because it's a replacement of the much-maligned Loris Karius in net.
While still others couldn't help but feel just a little bad for Danny Ward, who barely even got to relish in being No. 1.
It's a big move for a Liverpool team looking to keep up with the likes of Manchester City, as the team seeks its first title since 1990. Now it's time to see if the team is done making moves or if it's time to pursue even more talent.
