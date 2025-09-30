Galatasaray host Liverpool on Matchday 2 of the 2025 UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday on Paramount+. Liverpool notched a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid to open their UCL venture, marking their 13th win in their last 14 league phase UCL matches. Galatasaray are coming off a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, putting them at 1-12-5 in their last 18 UCL matches. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get annual plans starting at $30 for your first year, and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Rams Park in Istanbul is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Galatasaray odds list the visitors as the -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Galatasaray listed as the +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +350, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Mohamed Salah will start on the bench, while Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike are in Liverpool's starting 11.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Galatasaray

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool date: Tuesday, Sept. 30

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool time: 3 p.m. ET

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool live stream: Paramount+

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Here are his best bets for Liverpool vs. Galatasaray on Tuesday, and his analysis of the game:

Liverpool vs. Galatasaray picks, prediction

Liverpool -1 Asian handicap +100 (1 unit)

Hugo Ekitike to score +120 (0.5 units)

Liverpool to win and both teams to score +175 (0.25 units)



Liverpool -1 Asian handicap (+100)

"Arne Slot has led Liverpool to eight wins in nine Champions League group stage games since replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager last summer," Green said. "The Reds rattled off seven consecutive victories last season, sweeping aside AC Milan, Bologna, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, Girona, and Lille. They were already guaranteed to finish top of the group by Matchday 8, so Slot rested his key players and fielded a reserve team. Liverpool duly lost 3-2 to PSV Eindhoven, but they still finished 2 points clear of their closest rivals, Barcelona."

Hugo Ekitike to score (+120)

"Ekitike fired in a late winner (vs. Southampton), and he celebrated by taking his shirt off and celebrating wildly in front of the Liverpool fans. He had already been booked, and he received a second yellow card for removing his shirt, resulting in a red card. That meant Ekitike was suspended for the game against Palace at the weekend, and Liverpool missed his pace, energy and industry in attack. Ekitike should return to the starting XI for this game against Galatasaray, and he will be fresh, so that could give the team a huge boost."

