Liverpool goal highlights: Firmino produces astonishing assist on Mohamed Salah's sick goal
This was more than world class, it was perfection
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah seem to be just fine after Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona. The duo were on point on Sunday as the Reds went to Southampton, both scoring in the first half. The second goal was Salah's, and it came off a magical assist from Firmino. Look at this:
The flick to split defenders and find a wide-open Salah is just nuts. It couldn't have been any better from the Brazilian, and Salah, as usual, make it look easy from close.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. Basel preview
City is the heavy favorite in this tie
-
Juve vs. Spurs preview
The Italians are the favorites, but Juve has beaten Real Madrid and Dortmund in the cup
-
How to watch soccer games on TV, stream
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
-
Liverpool vs. Southampton preview
The Reds and Saints battle at St. Mary's Stadium
-
Barcelona vs. Getafe preview
Barca is in first place in the league and will look to keep its big cushion
-
WATCH: Kane scores winner vs. Arsenal
The former Arsenal youth man makes his former club pay yet again
Add a Comment