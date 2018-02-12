Liverpool goal highlights: Firmino produces astonishing assist on Mohamed Salah's sick goal

This was more than world class, it was perfection

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah seem to be just fine after Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona. The duo were on point on Sunday as the Reds went to Southampton, both scoring in the first half. The second goal was Salah's, and it came off a magical assist from Firmino. Look at this:

The flick to split defenders and find a wide-open Salah is just nuts. It couldn't have been any better from the Brazilian, and Salah, as usual, make it look easy from close.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories