Liverpool goal highlights: Firmino produces astonishing assist on Mohamed Salah's sick goal

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah seem to be just fine after Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona. The duo were on point on Sunday as the Reds went to Southampton, both scoring in the first half. The second goal was Salah's, and it came off a magical assist from Firmino. Look at this:

The flick to split defenders and find a wide-open Salah is just nuts. It couldn't have been any better from the Brazilian, and Salah, as usual, make it look easy from close.