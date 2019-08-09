Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker leaves Premier League opener vs. Norwich after pulling up lame after free kick
The Brazilian star was substituted for former West Ham keeper Adrian in the first half of Friday's opener
Liverpool delivered nearly all of the blows in the first half of its Premier League opener against Norwich City at Anfield on Friday. All except one. Despite four goals in the first half and a commanding 4-0 lead at the break, Liverpool fans are holding their breath after superstar goalkeeper Alisson had to come off in the first half. It took place during a goal kick where he appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury, and medics came onto the pitch to carry him off on a stretcher. He was able to walk off the field, mostly under his own power, but the pain was visible. You can watch the second half on fuboTV (Try for free).
It goes without saying that this is certainly concerning for the Reds, especially if he misses an extended amount of time. We'll have to await the result of tests to truly know the extent of the injury, but without him, this is a much different team.
Adrian, who the team just signed on a free transfer from West Ham, came into the game to replace Alisson in the 39th minute.
Follow the match with our live updates here.
-
Complete Premier League schedule
The new Premier League season kicked off on Friday
-
MLS team hits post three times
Chalk this one up as a fail
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
How to pick a PL team to root for
Which Premier League club should you root for? We're here to help with that decision
-
Deadline rumors: Dybala to Spurs is off
It's deadline day in England, so stay tuned to all the latest updates and rumors from the world...
-
Rakitic talks playing future, more
The Barca midfielder sits down with CBS Sports for a question-and-answer session before the...