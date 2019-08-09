Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker leaves Premier League opener vs. Norwich after pulling up lame after free kick

Liverpool delivered nearly all of the blows in the first half of its Premier League opener against Norwich City at Anfield on Friday. All except one. Despite four goals in the first half and a commanding 4-0 lead at the break, Liverpool fans are holding their breath after superstar goalkeeper Alisson had to come off in the first half. It took place during a goal kick where he appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury, and medics came onto the pitch to carry him off on a stretcher. He was able to walk off the field, mostly under his own power, but the pain was visible. You can watch the second half on fuboTV (Try for free).

39' - We're forced into a substitution, as @AdriSanMiguel comes on to make his Reds debut to a big Kop welcome, replacing the injured Alisson.



It goes without saying that this is certainly concerning for the Reds, especially if he misses an extended amount of time. We'll have to await the result of tests to truly know the extent of the injury, but without him, this is a much different team.

Adrian, who the team just signed on a free transfer from West Ham, came into the game to replace Alisson in the 39th minute.

