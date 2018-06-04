Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius played Champions League final with concussion, doctors say

Remember the Champions League final at the end of May when Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1, with the Reds suffering two unbelievable blunders from goalkeeper Loris Karius? There was the gift to Karim Benzema and the horrible attempted save on Gareth Bale's second goal. Everyone wondered, how in the world could Karius have committed both of those errors.

Well, after being examined in the United States, it turns out he played the final with a concussion. The Massachusetts General Hospital confirmed that Karius it happened during the match.

"After carefully reviewing game film and integrating a detailed history -- including his reported present and immediate post-contact subjective symptoms -- physical examination and objective metrics, we have concluded that Mr. Karius sustained a concussion during the match," the hospital said in a statement.

"At the time of our evaluation, Mr. Karius's principal residual symptoms and objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event. Additional symptomatic and objectively noted areas of dysfunction also persisted. It could be possible that such deficits would affect performance."

You might be wondering at what part of the game he may have suffered the head injury. It's something that went unnoticed by many, but he took a vicious elbow to the head by Sergio Ramos. Yes, the same guy that nearly ended Mohamed Salah's World Cup hopes. Here's the elbow:

Another double standard; no one is talking about the push by VVD on Ramos in this clip, but all their biased eyes can see is Karius being hit by Sergio Ramos' elbow. C'mon! pic.twitter.com/oQ1UOws3wx — Prins 👑 (@KindPrins) May 27, 2018

It's a shame fans weren't treated to a final where both sides were at full strength for 90 minutes. It makes you wonder what could have been had he never taken that elbow. Just how would the match have played out? It also makes you wonder if there will be more attention paid to concussions in the sport, as we've seen a big increase in other sports like football.