Liverpool's defensive numbers have been further depleted after Joe Gomez suffered an injury in training with the England national team.

The exact extent and nature of Gomez's injury is yet to be confirmed but England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to provide further clarity in his press conference later today. Early reports suggest that the issue is potentially serious which will be a cause of significant concern both for the Three Lions and in particular Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool's backline has already been ravaged by injuries this season with Virgil van Dijk to miss most if not all of the season with a knee injury. Trent Alexander-Arnold was withdrawn from international duty after damaging his calf in last weekend's draw with Manchester City whilst Fabinho's return date from a thigh injury remains unclear.

Were Gomez to miss an extended period of time Liverpool boss Klopp could return from the international break with Joel Matip his only fit senior defender. The Cameroon international has had numerous injury issues of his own and completed 90 minutes against Manchester City on Saturday for just the second time since October 2019.

Klopp has already found himself having to lean on Nathaniel Philipps, 23, and Rhys Williams, 19, this season and to add to his complications the former is ineligible for Champions League games.

Fabinho limps out of Liverpool's Champions League match with Midtjylland Getty Images

The Liverpool boss has been hugely critical of the Premier League's decision to not allow sides to make five substitutions as they battle with a sizeable fixture list that has seen them go without a free midweek on the fixture calendar since mid-September. Indeed Klopp indicated that the game load had already robbed England of the chance to call up Alexander-Arnold, first-choice right-back for club and country.

"It's not an advantage [to be able to use five substitutes], it's a necessity," he said in his press conference after the 1-1 draw with Manchester City. "It happens in other countries, it was sold completely wrong and now you have this situation.

"Trent will be out for England, [he] will not be the last or only one [England manager] Gareth [Southgate] will have to deal with either."

Gomez's absence will also be keenly felt by Southgate, who has handed him all 11 of his England caps. The 23-year-old's versatility allows him to play on either side of a center back partnership and across a three man defense.