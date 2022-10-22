Newly promoted Nottingham Forest have secured a marquee victory by downing Liverpool 1-0 at the City Ground on Sunday. A single goal from former Liverpool player Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to win it for Nottingham Forest as the visitors continued their woes away from Anfield. While Jurgen Klopp had injury issues to deal with as Darwin Nunez missed the match with a hamstring issue, a bigger issue is at play when the Reds have only picked up two points away from home all season.

Playing five matches away from home in the league, they've lost three and drawn two but nothing shows how much of a roller coaster this season has been than going through their last six days. Last weekend they defeated mighty Manchester City with a high-energy display where they also marked the unstoppable Erling Haaland out of the game before losing to bottom-of-the-league Nottingham Forest, who kept a clean sheet despite conceding the second-most goals in the league this season.

Steve Cooper deserves credit as his Tricky Trees have improved by leaps and bounds since a five-match stretch that saw them concede 18 goals while losing each game. To ease worries about a new manager coming in, the Forest board rewarded Cooper with a new contract and he has repaid their faith with the team allowing two goals in their last three matches while picking up five points to bring their total on the season to nine.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League, and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

Liverpool were lethargic and lacking consistency which lines up well with matches that Thiago has missed during the season. The midfielder was ruled out with an ear infection but he has been critical to the team's limited success this season. With Thiago, Liverpool are better able to conduct possession which led to two clean sheets and the victory over City but without him the attack is aimless outside of the 9-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Harvey Elliott hasn't been able to offer the same calmness on the ball which is to be expected from a young player but relying on a midfielder who is rarely available is an issue for Klopp. Even Mohamed Salah has looked unlike himself, and while he picked up a knock in the 30th minute of the match that saw him receive treatment but continue in the match, he wasn't able to get past the defensive duo of Steve Cook and Scott McKenna.

Dean Henderson came up big making seven saves during the match to ensure that Forest kept the clean sheet but Liverpool rarely tested the keeper. The attack did improve when Trent Alexander-Arnold came onto the pitch but it wasn't enough. Champions League Liverpool will need to show up in the Premier League as Salah has five goals in four Champions League matches compared to three goals and three assists in 11 Premier League matches. In his last five matches, he only has one goal and one assist as he has looked far off the pace of what is expected.

Year seven of Klopp's tenures will continue to come up as Liverpool struggles during the season but the German manager has built up too much credit to be sacked. The team may need a refresh as it is clear that the intensity that he demands takes a lot out of the players making it tough for longer-tenured players to keep up, which helps grow Liverpool's injury list. There's plenty of time for the Reds to turn it around, but the World Cup break can't come fast enough.