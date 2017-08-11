Liverpool hold firm against Coutinho to Barcelona move amid transfer request reports

Liverpool star midfielder Philippe Coutinho looks to be trying to force a move away from the Reds and to Barcelona. According to Sky Sports, the player has handed in an official transfer request ahead of the season starting this weekend, but Liverpool still says it isn't selling.

Here's what to know about the still fluid situation:

How did this start?

The player has been linked with a move to Barcelona for a while, even more so after Neymar's departure from the Spanish club to PSG. Two failed bids by the Catalans for the former Inter Milan man, on top of Liverpool saying he isn't for sale time and time again, seemed to end any doubt as to whether a move would happen this summer, but him wanting to leave could certainly change things in the coming days.

Could he still leave?

A move could still happen. Clubs have until the end of August to acquire players via transfer. Barcelona's last bid of $110 million will likely have to go up a bit for Liverpool to fully accept if it changes its stance, especially if it feels like the player won't be committed.

Liverpool isn't budging

The club's strong statement via the Fenway Sports Group (the club's ownership group led by Red Sox owner John Henry) says he will remain at Liverpool and fans of the English team should rest easy.

"We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho. The club's definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes."

Liverpool fans should be happy with the resolve

Ever been on a long flight, sweating through airports and feeling dirty as can be? Once you hit a shower you feel refreshed, happy and like a new person. That awesome feeling is what Liverpool fans should feel after this. Though it stinks that his tenure at the club will possibly end soon, the fact that the club is firm in its stance not to sell is what every big club should be like. Liverpool isn't a minnow of England, it's a giant of Europe and it's acting like it. This player is under contract, he will remain here, is essentially what they are saying. That is the attitude of a big club with serious ambitions. Though what's best for the club is for Coutinho to be committed and stay, it's going about all of this the right way and is an example for all other clubs.