Behind a brace from Curtis Jones, Liverpool went into the King Power Stadium and secured a 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Monday to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Three assists from Mohamed Salah and an excellent free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold have seen the Reds grow their winning streak to seven consecutive matches. The Reds are now only one point behind Manchester United for fourth place but the Red Devils do have a game in hand that will make them tough to catch if they're able to win it.

For Leicester City, it's a damaging loss in their quest to move out of the relegation zone but it's not one that will see them fall into the Championship yet. The Foxes are only two points from safety but they also didn't show fight to get back in the game after Jones scored his brace in only three minutes. For a team that is at risk of relegation to only take four shots at home isn't what manager Dean Smith will want to see with two league games remaining. If Everton and Leeds win this weekend with Leicester losing to Newcastle United, they would be officially relegated. They are going to need to pick up something this weekend to feel confident about their chances.

The Foxes are a club with plenty of talent but on Monday, it was all Liverpool. Jones' breakout is something that the midfield needed and even if they don't qualify for Champions League, his growth will be something to build upon for next season. But Klopp is currently thinking about the now and how the team can catch Manchester United or Newcastle United.

With matches versus Aston Villa and Southampton left on the schedule, Liverpool will be expected to win their upcoming games while Newcastle and United have a tougher run. The Red Devils will face Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Fulham while the Magpies will face Brighton, Leicester, and Chelsea.

Liverpool in their rearview mirror will give both clubs something to think about down the stretch and stranger things have happened than a team dropping points due to begin put under pressure. It's interesting that despite being in the bottom half, Chelsea have a big say on who will make the top four as the players look to impress incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino with meetings against United and Newcastle.

The Reds can only control their games but with a chance to end the season on nine wins in a row, they're doing just that. It's something to build on for next season but if a club slips up, the Reds could get back to a place that didn't seem possible in January.