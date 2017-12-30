Liverpool vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Liverpool welcomes Leicester City on Saturday in Premier League play, with both looking to climb closer to the top of the table in this top-eight battle.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

What's on the line?

Liverpool (4th, 38 points): The Reds are in fourth place, and all they are thinking about is distancing themselves from fifth so they can enter the Champions League again next season. Tottenham and Arsenal are right on their heels, so these are the matches they need to avoid getting draws from and get victories.

Leicester City (8th, 27 points): The Foxes are sitting in a comfortable position and should be fine to escape relegation, but now they are aiming for a top eight finish. A win here could see them close in on seventh.

Prediction

Liverpool's red-hot attack continues to dominate, as Mohamed Salah scores two more. Liverpool 3, Leicester City 0.