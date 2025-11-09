It's a Premier League title tilt as Liverpool travel to face Manchester City on Sunday, but unlike years past, neither team is in the driver's seat for the Premier League title. Both are chasing Arsenal, who are atop the Premier League, but it's a chance to pick up points after the Gunners drew in an away trip to face Sunderland. It's been eight seasons since someone other than these two won the Premier League when Chelsea won in the 2016-17 season, but either dropping points at the Ethiad could bring us one step closer to ending their reign of dominance.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool, odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 9 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

USA | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Manchester City -111; Draw +290; Liverpool +270

This isn't the moment where the title race will be officially over for the loser, but they'll certainly dig a hole that will be tough to get out of. City are seven points behind Arsenal in first, while Liverpool are a whopping eight points behind. It's been a strange start to the season -- Arne Slot's Reds aren't even in the top four currently, as four teams are level on 18 points behind fourth-place Sunderland -- yes, you read that correctly.

If Liverpool are going to pull themselves back into the Premier League title race, they'll need to find a way to stop Erling Haaland. Leading the league by a significant margin with 13 goals, the Norwegian has been automatic with 17 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions. Only two times this season has Haaland played in a match without finding the back of the net, which is incredible consistency.

Haaland has also scored in his last two home appearances facing Liverpool, while City have been a dominant side at the Etihad. Following their loss to Tottenham on the opening day of the season, City have won their last five matches at home while only conceding two goals. Of course, with Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike coming to town, it will be tough to shut out this Liverpool side.

Conceding more goals and with fewer points than at this stage last season, Liverpool will want to take the momentum from beating Real Madrid in the Champions League midweek. History isn't on Liverpool's side, as despite having 20 titles in their history, they've failed to win back-to-back almost every time, except for a period when they won the league three times between 1982-84. Losing this game could close the door on any semblance of a title challenge, so the pressure will be on. That's nothing new to these teams, which will lead to a great match on the pitch.