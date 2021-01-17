Liverpool host Manchester United in this weekend's massive Premier League meeting atop the summit of the table. Sunday's clash sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men arriving at Anfield with a three-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's side. This rivalry is never short of needle, but so much is at stake with the title in play and the champions are under pressure to rediscover their form with no wins from their last three Premier League matches compared with United's 11-game unbeaten streak.

This one has the potential to go a long way toward deciding this season's title winners and we asked our experts to give us their thoughts on this massive showdown.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Time: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET (Peacock TV)

Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Jonathan Johnson James Benge Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick: 2-0 1-1 2-2 1-1 2-1 1-1 2-1



Rongen's take: The Red Devils last beat Liverpool at Anfield in 2016 under Louis van Gaal when Wayne Rooney scored the only goal. History will not repeat itself. Pick: Liverpool 2, Manchester United 0

Romano's take: I expect Bruno Fernandes to make an impact for Manchester United, but Liverpool cannot afford to lose this match despite the defensive absences. I expect the attackers to shift the balance. Look for a very tactical match, which I see ending in a draw. Pick: Liverpool 1, Manchester United 1

Echegaray's take: Liverpool's biggest issue is at the back and Fabinho, as good as he is, will have a full task when dealing with the counterattacking power of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes ... I mean, do I need to keep going? After all, it's no surprise why Man United are top of the table. They look more cohesive and stronger as a unit. But recent history is not in their favor as the Red Devils are winless in their last four league games against Liverpool. This should give Jurgen Klopp some confidence but the other issue is that the home side has not played since Friday, January 8th, when my Aston Villa and their kids gave them a few problems until the second half. So there is a sense of rustiness.

In the end, there is a feeling, because it's almost always the case, that this highly anticipated matchup will end in a draw. But I think we'll see goals. Pick: Liverpool 2, Manchester United 2

Johnson's take: A draw will be enough to keep Solskjaer's men ahead of Klopp's at the top of the table and I can see a United -- unbeaten in 11 in the Premier League -- getting at least a point at Anfield against a Liverpool outfit without a win in three. Pick: Liverpool 1, Manchester United 1

Benge's take: There is no better road team in the Premier League than Manchester United, whose counter-attacking down the flanks through Marcus Rashford and perhaps Anthony Martial seems tailor made to provide difficulties for a struggling defense that could be without Joel Matip and in which Trent Alexander-Arnold is struggling for form. I wouldn't particularly trust the United defense to keep Liverpool out but in terms of timing, this might be the ideal moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to meet the champions. Pick: Liverpool 1, Manchester United 2

Herrera's take: Both teams come out amped up for a big rivalry game, playing with extra energy that will see some questionable finishing. The Red Devils will find themselves on the scoreboard first before Liverpool gets an equalizer late into the second half to make things level. Pick: Liverpool 1, Manchester United 1

Goodman's take: United have had an incredible run of form recently, but Liverpool are still the better side with superior numbers in both attack and defense. While it's true Liverpool only have one goal and two points from their last three games, they also played well enough in that span to feel a little unlucky to have only that haul. Pick: Liverpool 2, Manchester United 1

