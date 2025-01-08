Businessman Errol Musk claimed that his son, billionaire Elon Musk, is interested in buying Liverpool FC, though there is no indication that Fenway Sports Group are looking to sell or that Musk has put in an offer.

"No truth to these rumors," a spokesperson for FSG told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Musk's apparent interest in the Premier League leaders comes more than a year after FSG accepted outside investment from U.S. private equity firm Dynasty, which acquired a minority stake in Liverpool in Sept. 2023. The deal with Dynasty marked the end of FSG's nearly year-long search for additional shareholders, with FSG president Mike Gordon saying at the time that their "long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever," quashing rumors that the American sports conglomerate were looking to sell.

That did not stop British tabloid Sunday Sport from publishing a piece over the weekend alleging that the Tesla CEO was preparing to buy Liverpool from FSG. Errol Musk was asked about the topic and said the purchase was something of interest to his son, though he did not imply a bid was imminent.

"Oh yes, but that doesn't mean he's buying it," he said on Tuesday in an interview with Times Radio. "He would like to, yes, obviously. Anybody would want to — so would I."

The Musks have a familial connection to the city of Liverpool, Errol Musk said, which would influence Elon Musk's potential interest in the Premier League leaders.

"[Elon Musk's] grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family, so we are attached to Liverpool," Errol Musk added.

It is currently unclear how serious Elon Musk's interest in Liverpool actually is. The younger Musk's net worth is estimated to be $416.8 billion, per Forbes, which would likely make him wealthy enough to become the majority owner but there are also questions about the size of the investment he would possibly make.

Liverpool are currently valued at $5.37 billion, per Forbes, making them the fourth most valuable soccer club in the world and the 27th most valuable sports team.